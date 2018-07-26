Summer months at the Jersey Shore are filled with people trying to spend as much time outdoors as possible. From bike riding around town to dining on an outdoor patio to enjoying an ice cream cone on the boardwalk, people try and soak up as much outdoor time as they possibly can. In the mood for a movie, but not in the mood to spend hours inside the theater?

Then it’s time to take a seat on your beach towel or bring a chair to the park and enjoy outdoor movies for the rest of the summer.

BELMAR

Spend the day basking in the sun and swimming in the sea on Belmar beach, but don’t bother leaving when the sun goes down. Stay and see a free movie right on the sand.

The Movies on the Beach series takes place at 8th Avenue with the movie starting at 8 p.m.

The lineup: July 28, “Wonder Woman;” Aug. 4, “CoCo;” Aug. 11, “The Nut Job 2;” Aug. 18, “Sherlock Gnomes;” Aug. 25, “Paddington;” Sept. 8, “Jaws.”

For updates: visitbelmarnj.com.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Take a trip back several decades and enjoy a drive-in movie at Windward Beach Park on Princeton Avenue in Brick.

The drive-in movie will begin at dusk and on Friday, Aug. 10, moviegoers can enjoy a screening of “Despicable Me 3.” next up is Aug. 18, “Miracle.” and the series will finish up on Aug. 25 with “The Secret Life of Pets.”

For more information on the drive-in movies, visit Township of Brick, NJ Municipal Government on Facebook.

HOWELL

Sit under the stars on select Fridays in July and August on the hill at Howell Library, 318 Old Tavern Road, for outdoor movies beginning at dusk.

The lineup is Friday, July 27, “Coco;” Aug. 10, “Black Panther;” and Aug. 24, “Wonder.”

Bring your blanket or chair and don’t forget to bring non-perishable food items with you to be donated to local food banks!

For more information, visit twp.howell.nj.us.

JENKINSON’S

Jenkinson’s truly has it all. From roller coasters to arcades and carnival games to a fun house, aquarium, mini-golf and plenty of sweet treats, there is always something to do at the boardwalk. Free Movies on the Beach every Friday night at dark throughout the summer are just one more attraction to add to your to-do list.

Check out the lineup: July 27, “Frozen;” Aug. 3, “Lego Ninjago Movie;” Aug. 10, “Moana;” Aug. 18, “The Descendants 2;” Aug. 24, “Coco;” and Aug. 31, “Jumanji 2017.”

All movies are weather permitting so make sure to check the website and social media channels to stay up to date on any cancellations.

For more information, visit jenkinsons.com.

LAVALLETTE

Head to the Borough of Lavallette for another summer of Movies on the Bay at the Heritage Gazebo on Tuesday nights beginning at sunset, approximately 8:30 p.m.

The lineup: July 31, “Jumanji;” Aug. 7, “Middle School Worst Years of My Life,” Aug. 14, “Emoji Movie;” Aug. 21, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

For more information on Movies on the Bay, visit enjoylavallette.com.

POINT PLEASANT

Point Pleasant Borough presents Free Family Movies in Community Park, Bridge Avenue and Beaver Dam Road. Movie nights begin at dusk.

On Friday, Aug. 17, catch “Jaws 2” and grab something from the concession stand while you enjoy the show.

For more information on Movies in the Park, visit ptboro.com.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Movies on the Beach at Carteret Avenue in Seaside Heights returns for another summer.

Every Sunday and Tuesday, enjoy free movies on the beach at 8 p.m. The beach movie schedule is as follows: July 29, “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature;” July 31, “Cars 3; ”Aug. 5, “The Secret Life of Pets;” Aug. 7, “Despicable Me 3;” Aug. 12, “Hotel Transylvania 2;” Aug. 14, “The Emoji Movie;” Aug. 19, “The LEGO Ninjango Movie;” Aug. 21, “Beauty & the Beast;” Aug. 26, “The LEGO Batman Movie;” Aug. 28, “Coco;” Sept. 2, “Leap!;” and Sept. 4, “The Wild Life.”

Lay out your favorite beach blanket and take a seat in the sand. For more information, visit exit82.com.

SPRING LAKE

Spring Lake Recreation brings you free Movies on the Beach at the North End Pavilion beginning at dusk on Wednesdays.

The schedule: Aug. 1, “Despicable Me 3;” and Aug. 8, “Jaws.”

For more information, visit springlakeboro.org.

MANASQUAN

Main Beach in Squan is home to many summer events, including movie nights. There’s still time to catch a flick on Monday, July 30. “Sandlot” will begin at dusk. The event is weather permitting, so check Manasquan Tourism Commission on Facebook for updates.