Flintstones rule the New Jersey Sandcastle Contest

BELMAR — For the second year in a row, the winner of the “Best on the Beach” award at the New Jersey Sandcastle Contest were the Bikini Boys, of Seaside Heights.

On Wednesday, July 18, thousands of people came to the Belmar beach to watch artists create sand sculptures.

One of these designs was Yaba Daba Do, a Flintstones- inspired design by the Bikini Boys, made up of Larry Watkins, Dave Bobal and Tom Oldewurtel.

Last year, the Bikini Boys won “Best on the Beach” by creating a sand sculpture of former governor Chris Christie sitting on the beach during Beachgate.

With this being their second win, Mr. Bobal said this is also only their second year entering the Belmar contest and fourth year together taking part in competitions.

