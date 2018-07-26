Fireman’s Fair begins July 31 and runs through Aug. 4

MANASQUAN — Starting Tuesday in Mallard Park, there will be lights, rides, games and food to attract hundreds at the borough’s annual Fireman’s Fair. It will run this year from July 31 to Aug. 4.

The Fireman’s Fair, which will run each night from 6 to 10:30 p.m., is held annually by the Manasquan Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, and is the company’s main fundraiser each year.

According to Michael Galos, foreman of the engine company, proceeds fund the building and its operations, as well as any improvements or repairs necessary for the building.

The fair will start with Firefighter’s Night on Tuesday, July 31, with a 6 p.m. parade down Main Street to Mallard Park.

“We invite all the local fire departments, or any fire department and first responders for that matter,” Mr. Galos said last year.

Tickets for each ride will be $1 per ticket, $20 for a strip of 28 tickets and $25 for a family night wristband. Mega passes will be sold for $45 at the presales and $50 once the fair starts.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.