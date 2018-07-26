Built from the ground up with love

Rod and Tommy Cunliffe, the duo behind The Cabin restaurant in Freehold, opened the doors to a location “where there are no strangers, just friends you’ve never met” in 1983 and while the restaurant was new its message was not.

FROM THE BEGINNING

The Cunliffes originally owned Asbury Auto Supply prior to The Cabin and it was there that they came up with their “where there are no strangers …” message. According to the owners, the message just came to them in one way or another and it stuck when they came to build The Cabin.

In 1990 they sold The Cabin, but after a small fire in 2000 they took it back from the prior owners. After completely gutting the whole place and redoing it entirely, the original owners as well as the original customers made their way inside The Cabin once again in 2002.

The Cabin’s appearance is a true testament to the name it dons. “It has an ambiance of feeling like your in a log cabin with 16 foot Cathedral ceilings, fireplaces, and decor on the wall of fish and animals displayed all around, explained the Cunliffe’s.

The relaunch came with an expansion of the rooms and kitchen as well as brand new everything.

“The whole community was supportive and were immediately fans of the Cabin once again,” they said.

MORE TO THE MENU

Customers are presented with endless options for food and drinks along with various specials as well as events and more.

“The Cabin has an array of different items on the menu that fit almost everyone’s taste,” said the Cunliffes. “The diversity of food ranges from the best thin-crust pizza, fresh seafood dishes daily, hearty steaks, half-pound juicy Angus burgers or turkey burgers, delicious chicken entrees, kid friendly choices, fresh salads, healthy choices, homemade soups, chili and more. It’s hard to choose a favorite because all the choices never disappoint.”

Daily specials are featured Monday through Thursday. Monday is half-price plain pizza or special pizza and wings, Tuesday is Prime Rib Night for $14.95 paired with Beef and Brew for $9.95.

Beef and Brew is the customer’s choice of any burger on the menu paired with a draft of domestic beer, house wine or fountain drink. All You Can Eat Roast Night offers the choice of fresh turkey, roast beef, leg of lamb or fresh ham with vegetables, mashed potatoes and soup or salad starting at $12.95.

All You Can Eat BBQ Ribs is the Thursday night special for $13.95 that features country style BBQ ribs, with your choice of baked, mashed, fries, vegetables or rice and a soup or salad. It is also Italian Night when customers can choose from a select menu of Italian dishes paired with antipasto and soup for $16.95.

Beer lovers can rejoice with a selection of beers that includes an extensive list of 30 craft, IPA, specialty and domestic beers on draft. A creative and delicious cocktail menu is also offered for everyone’s palate.

NOT YOUR TYPICAL CABIN

“We want everyone to know that The Cabin is unlike any other restaurant or chain restaurant,” they said. “Its quality is the best and It’s so well rounded in so many ways. It’s a great family restaurant and accommodating place to have a party or gathering.

“We also have live music for those over 21 who want to come and dance the night away on Friday and Saturday nights. Moreover, we have the Cabin & Car Cruise nights on the first Sunday of the month and Bike Nights every Thursday for those who just want to come and hang out.”

Head to The Cabin where not only are there no strangers, just friends you’ve never met, but the staff is always welcoming and friendly with the most efficient service for customers. According to the Cunliffe’s, they aim to please and make sure that every experience for the customers is the best.

“We want all the new customers to come here,” they said, “love it the first time and never stop coming back.”