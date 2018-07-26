Brielle and Wall police join Route 70 traffic safety crackdown

The police departments of Wall Township and the Borough of Brielle are among seven Monmouth and Ocean County municipalities participating in a traffic enforcement crackdown along Route 70.

The “Traffic Safety/Enforcement Initiative,” overseen by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, began July 20.

Five of the seven municipalities are in Ocean County, where officials say 19 percent of motor vehicle fatalities in 2017 occurred on Route 70, up from 10 percent in 2016.

“The Wall Township Police Department is taking part in the crackdown to make Route 70 a safer highway to travel,” Wall police Capt. Greg Carpino said.

Wall and Brielle police have jurisdiction over separate sections of Route 70 in Monmouth County, between the bridge over the Manasquan River and the intersection of routes 70, 34 and 35.