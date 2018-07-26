ACLU-NJ files discrimination suit against Sea Girt School District

SEA GIRT — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey is suing the Sea Girt School District over registration requirements that it says exclude children of undocumented immigrants from attending school.

The discrimination suit, one of 12 filed against New Jersey school districts by the ACLU-NJ on Thursday, cites Sea Girt’s requirement that parents of new students provide a valid driver’s license or voter registration card.

“It is not possible for immigrants who lack Social Security numbers or a valid immigration status to obtain such identification,” the organization said in a news release. “Therefore, these residents and their children are prevented from registering for school and are denied equal protection of the laws.”

The ACLU-NJ complaint states that Sea Girt’s registration requirement violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as well as a provision of the New Jersey State Constitution.

“New Jersey’s state Constitution calls for free public education, and that applies to every single child — no exceptions,” said Elyla Huertas, an attorney for ACLU-NJ.

The 11 other school districts sued by the ACLU-NJ are located in Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Summerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

Sea Girt school officials were not immediately available for comment.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.