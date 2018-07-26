A gift that was worth a party

WALL TOWNSHIP — Friends, family and colleagues came together recently to celebrate the gift of life and the generosity of a woman who came to the aid of another in his time of need.

“It was a no brainer. If everyone in their life can do something good for one person, this place would be such a wonderful place to live,” donor Sharon Noble said.

It was in 2010 when resident Gene Ertle learned he was going to need a kidney transplant. “Eight years ago we came off a cruise ship and he contracted bacterial meningitis, so as a result of that, one of the residual effects was the deterioration of his kidneys,” his wife, Michelle, said.

For Mr. Ertle, the chances of finding a live donor looked dim, but an impressive support system made the process easier. “I was blessed that I had people that wanted to get tested,” he said. “There is a whole bunch of testing you have to do. It isn’t like you walk through one day and say, ‘I want to give my kidney.’ There is several months of testing, lots of blood work … they said there is a 1 in 100,000 chance of being a match with me.”

“I am blessed with this angel,” Mr. Ertle said. “I probably wouldn’t be sitting here without her help and enjoying my life the way I can.”

For Mrs. Noble, what gives her the most joy about the process is now getting to see Mr. Ertle smile and laugh with his family, something that seemed hopeless only a year ago. “For me, seeing how happy he is, seeing him smiling with his grandchildren, it is a good feeling for me,” she said.

