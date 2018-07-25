William E. Rottino

William E. Rottino, 75, of Neptune, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 with his wife and children at his side.


Bill was born in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, New York. He graduated from All Hallows High School in the Bronx, New York and Regis