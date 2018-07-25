Thomas Joseph Redman

Thomas J. Redman, 76, of Manasquan Shores, passed at Ocean Medical Center on July 20, 2018 with his family by his side. 

Thomas was born in Staten Island, New York and raised in Belmar. He was a graduate of St Rose High School in 1958. Thomas attended Bloomfield College before enlisting into the United