Parkway rest stop in Wall to close for renovations

WALL TOWNSHIP — The rest stop at mile marker 100 on the Garden State Parkway here will be shut down for nine months while the service buildings are replaced.

The food, fuel and restroom facilities at the Monmouth Service Area will close after Labor Day and are expected to reopen prior to Memorial Day in 2019.

The commuter parking lot at the service area, off Belmar Boulevard, will remain open, said Thomas Feeney, spokesman for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the parkway.

The authority announced last summer that it had reached an agreement with HMSHost, which operates the restaurant and restroom facilities, and Sunoco, which operates the gasoline stations, for the refurbishing 16 service areas along the toll roads over a period of seven years.

The two private companies will make $250 million in capital improvements, at no cost to the turnpike authority or taxpayers, in return for new contracts to continue operating the food and fuel concessions for the next 25 years, according to an authority news release.

