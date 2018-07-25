Mary Margaret Fendl, née Newbury, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Tower Lodge Care Center, in Wall Township.
Born in 1922 in New York, New York, she had resided in Spring Lake, and South Portland, Maine. Mary had a career as an executive secretary with the Sperry Rand corporation until she
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)