Ellen R. Zientek, 92, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Allegria at Ocean Grove.
Her family remembers her love of music – she once played upright bass in Carnegie Hall. She loved to make everyone laugh. She was proud of her Irish heritage until the end
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)