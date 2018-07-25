Ellen R. Zientek

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
25 views

Ellen R. Zientek, 92, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Allegria at Ocean Grove.

Her family remembers her love of music – she once played upright bass in Carnegie Hall. She loved to make everyone laugh. She was proud of her Irish heritage until the end