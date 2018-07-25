Borough OKs ban on plastic bags, effective in January

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to a ban on all single-use plastic bags by retail establishments, beginning in January 2019.

The ordinance, recommended by the Bradley Beach Environmental Commission [BBEC], also imposes a minimum five-cent fee on single-use paper check-out bags — a move officials hope will encourage shoppers to carry reusable bags into supermarkets and other retail stores.

Councilman John Weber, who worked with the environmental commission to develop the ordinance, said that Bradley Beach is following a growing trend.