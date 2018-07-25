Bada Bing, Bada Bean!

For Drew Adelman the concept of his latest venture was a long time coming, but the green light, execution and grand opening of this Jersey style coffee shop was quite the whirlwind.

IT’S JUST HOW WE SAY IT

While Adelman was out in San Francisco years ago performing at nightclubs, one of his places would feature a “Sopranos Night” on Sundays and he quickly took notice of how funny California natives found the way he pronounced coffee was.

“I always said the word [cawfee], that’s just how we say it,” said Adelman. “In California it was always like, ‘What are you saying? Coffee?’”

After consistently getting responses of how funny and great they thought it was, Adelman, too, decided to have a little fun with it. According to Adelman, they started cooking up a whole “Sopranos” style dinner, then watch the show and at the end it was coffee time where he would say, “We’re going to do a little Bada Bean Cawfee.”

“And everybody thought it was great and I would write little cards out saying join us for Bada Bean Cawfee, Bada Bean instead of Bada Bing,” explained Adelman. And I said,”Wow, this could be pretty interesting, we’re going to trademark this and open up a coffee place and then, obviously, Devotion vodka got in the way and then nine years later I said, ‘You know what, I think it’s time.’”

The time was right when he saw a location up on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights during the Polar Bear Plunge that at the time was a doughnut franchise. According to Adelman, there were issues with the shop so he said, “Well, let me show you my presentation.

“I went and got my presentation done in two days,” he said. “Bing, bang, boom! And presented it and they let us have it.”

With six weeks to execute the project from start to finish to open in time for Memorial Day, Adelman got to it and since he had come up with everything and had a bunch of stuff in his head from over the years of what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it, that was that.

The response from the community has been nothing shy of spectacular.

“It’s going crazy, said Adelman. I mean not only is it going crazy on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk, but I’m getting calls and messages…”

And the calls coming in are from people in various states like Florida, Georgia, California and more who want Bada Bean Cawfee to come to bring a location to their state.

COFFEE, DONUTS AND BAGELS. OH MY!

The coffee menu starts out by Sizing You Up. Are you a Soldier, Capo or Boss? Espresso You Want? Choices include a Single Shot… To The Head, a Double Shot… To The Back of The Head or Get Whacked by a Macchiato or sip on a Paisan Petey otherwise known as an Americano.

How about a Cawfee You Can’t Refuse? That menu features The Gumad, which is actually hot tea, Consigliere, Stand Up Guy, A Made Guy, Fugetaboutit and Cugine. If something cold is more your speed you better Watch It Or You’ll Get Iced.

Bada Bean Cawfee paired up with other local favorites OB-CO’s Donuts of Toms River and Bakin’ Bagels from Lavallette. That means fresh bagels, fresh donuts, crumb cakes and more – every single morning.

Stay tuned for more locations opening up in the area as well as a franchise down the line as the sky’s the limit for Bada Bean Cawfee.

“It doesn’t end,” said Adelman. “We’ve got a LOT more coming.”