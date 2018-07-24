Tugboat disabled, stranded off Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — A 71-foot, 96-ton tugboat remained stuck in the sand along the borough’s shoreline despite attempts to free the vessel throughout Tuesday morning.

VIEW VIDEO

According to Chief Warrant Officer Todd Wardwell, of the United States Coast Guard, the tugboat Sea Cypress, out of Morgan City, Louisiana, was assisting with the ongoing beach replenishment project.

He confirmed the initial call for service to the Coast Guard came in around 3:30 a.m. and that the boat’s engine was disabled after its propeller got stuck in the tether line and it broke free from its mooring.

The Bayou Dawn, another tugboat working on the project, attempted to tow the Sea Cypress off the shoreline, but lines snapped multiple times.

Red flags are up on the beach and the area has been blocked off by Lavallette police and beach patrol.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.