Swashbuckling fun at Bradley Beach ‘Pirate Day’

BRADLEY BEACH — Young buccaneers and lasses commandeered the Bradley Beach Public Library for a morning of crafts, storytime and more swashbuckling fun.

On Saturday, July 21, Bradley Beach hosted its annual Pirate Day celebration, with the fun kicking off at an open house at the library from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where children and pirates got into the seafaring spirit.

“He loves pirates and skeletons,” said Patti LaRaia, who came with her grandson AJ.

“They had to get someone to paint that on his face specially because he just loves bones so much. I think it is really nice that they do this, they have a lot for them to do.”

Upon entering the library, located on Fourth Avenue, attendees could quickly feel like they made port with many flags featuring crossbones and skulls flying high, one banner even warning “Beware of Pirates.”

“This is our first pirate event for us today, but we come here all the time,” said mom Heidy Siegel, who came with her children Eloise, 4, and Annabelle, 7. “We love it. We’re very excited for today.”

