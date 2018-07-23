Police revise reports of Sunday night standoff in borough

MANASQUAN — Rumors of a Sunday evening standoff involving an armed man and police officers Sunday night were debunked by police on Monday.

The man was originally reported to have been armed, but according to Manasquan Police Chief Michael Bauer, that was not accurate.

“We developed information that there was a suspect in crisis who we were told had access to weapons and had barricaded himself in his home,” said the chief, referring to the man’s home on First Avenue.

The call was made to police officials by family members, who said the man had barricaded himself in the home and had access to weapons.

“The information we received was not 100 percent accurate. Even though the subject had access to firearms, they were not here. They were at another residence outside of New Jersey,” said the chief.

In the time it took for police officials to receive the call and get to the residence, the man had fled the house and was found about a block away, four hours later.

“We had followed protocol for what would have been an armed suspect barricaded in the house, so we called for the county MOCERT [Monmouth County’s Emergency Response Team], which comes with a lot of other police officers to assist in the situation,” Chief Bauer said.

Due to the crisis situation, the man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

During the standoff, First Avenue was shut down for about four hours Sunday.

According to Charles Webster, public information officer with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the situation was resolved peacefully.

“There was no injuries, no threat to the general public, no arrests or anything else. It was resolved peacefully,” said Mr. Webster.

