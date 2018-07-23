Appeals court overturns decision on Brick school official

BRICK TOWNSHIP– The state appeals court has reversed a decision by the Ocean County Superior Court that allowed former Brick Township School Academic Officer Lorraine S. Morgan into a Pretrial Intervention Program [PTI].

The program, according to the New Jersey Courts website, is generally for first-time offenders and offers “alternatives to the traditional criminal justice process of ordinary prosecution”.

Ms. Morgan was charged with official misconduct when, during the 2013-2014 school year, she along with former Brick Township School Superintendent Walter Uszenski, his daughter Jacqueline Halsey, and Ms. Morgan’s husband, Andrew Morgan, obtained full-time pre-school day care and related services for Mr. Uszenski’s grandchild at the public’s expense, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

“In order to accomplish that goal, Uszenski’s grandchild was fraudulently classified as disabled, which would make him eligible for these services at no cost to the child’s family,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release on July 23. The decision was made on July 19.

“Because Lorraine Morgan approved payment for in-home services, which were not authorized, she was charged with official misconduct. Mr. Uszenski, Mr. Morgan and Ms. Halsey were variously charged with a number of offenses including official misconduct, theft and false swearing.”

Ocean County Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels had ruled that Ms. Morgan should be allowed into the program after she was rejected by the program director and the Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph. D. Coronato.

The prosecutor’s office then appealed the decision.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the appeals court underscored what it considered a “major error” in Judge Daniels’ decision, that “the decision was predicated on the Judge’s own assessment of the PTI factors” and that “he ignored the nature of the offense, the facts of the case and the impact placing defendant in PTI would have on the prosecution of her codefendants.” In reinstating the prosecutor’s decision rejecting Ms. Morgan for PTI, the appeals panel concluded, “judicial disagreement with a prosecutor’s reasons for rejection, as had occurred here, does not equate to prosecutorial abuse of discretion so as to merit a judicial override of the prosecutor’s decision.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.