September trial date set for Councilman Robert Merriken

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Councilman Robert Merriken now has a trial date of Sept. 20 on charges stemming from his April 4 arrest in Neptune City.

Mr. Merriken, who appeared before Neptune Township Judge Robin Wernick, faces charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, drug paraphernalia, and motor vehicle violations. He has disputed the charges and rejected calls for his resignation from the borough council.

The trial date of Thursday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m., was set following a conference between Mr. Merriken’s lawyer, Charles F. Shaw III and township prosecutor James Butler, who then informed Judge Robin Wernick that there was “no way to resolve the matter” without a trial.

Thursday’s court appearance follows a June 7 court appearance at which Mr. Shaw requested more time to locate Mr. Merriken’s co-defendent, Charice Hernandez, to testify.

Ms. Hernandez, who was a passenger in Mr. Merriken’s vehicle on April 4, was found guilty in municipal court on April 30 of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to a fine and probation.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.