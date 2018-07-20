Point Beach officials study Safe Routes to School

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough officials are looking into ways to make it safer for children to walk to school along some of the town’s busy thoroughfares.

A walkability study was completed Monday, July 16, by borough officials in cooperation with representatives of the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association [TMA].

“We walked the wider area of the [G. Harold Antrim Elementary] school, going down Arnold Avenue, hitting some of Ocean Avenue and going up Broadway, analyzing what the traffic flow is like and the walking conditions,” said Jerry Foster, transportation safety educator at Greater Mercer TMA.

The walk was part of the process of applying for a Safe Routes to School grant from the state Department of Transportation, which funds projects that promote walking and bicycling to and from school.

All students who are not dropped off to school by parents or guardians either walk, bike or take another mode of transportation to school in Point Pleasant Beach, which is just 1.744 square-miles.

Taking part in the walkability study were Councilman Paul Kanitra, Chief of Police Joseph Michigan, Principal Thomas O’Hara, of the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Niblick Street and representatives of engineering firm T&M Associates.

Chief Michigan said, “We walked around the area surrounding the school, Broadway, Chicago, St. Louis, Arnold — obviously those are the main areas where kids are coming in.”

According to Mr. Foster, some of the ways Point Pleasant Beach could improve the walkability of streets is by painting crosswalks or installing curb bump-outs that extend sidewalks out further into the street.

“There are numerous ways that any place can improve their walkability but the paint is relatively inexpensive and curb bump-outs are highly effective because it makes pedestrians more visible and you cut out a good eight or nine feet that they don’t need to cross,” said Mr. Foster.

