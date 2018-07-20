Fresh Air youths welcomed back

BAY HEAD — Warm hugs, high-fives and special handshakes awaited New York City children as they arrived to enjoy some summer fun at the shore with local families.

As Bronx resident Steven, and Queens resident Rodman, stepped off the bus, big smiles lighted their faces as they were welcomed back by Bay Head resident Nate Clayton, who was excited to have his friends return for a visit as part of the Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.

“It is always fun to fool around with them and hang out in the backyard, go fishing, crabbing, to the boardwalk at night, the beach, the pool,” Nate said.

On Monday, 10 host families waited for the bus from New York City to arrive at Riverwood Park in Toms River, holding balloons and signs that welcomed their host children for a summer visit.

“We’ve had Steven and Rodman for multiple years and they keep in touch throughout the year,” host Ryan Clayton said.

“I know my son looks forward to it and the boys have a really good time here, and it is fun seeing them grow up. These two got so big and they really just fit in.

“They are so very polite, very respectful and have a lot of fun down here.”

