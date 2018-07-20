Fireworks display in Manasquan postponed to September

MANASQUAN — The fireworks and concert on the Main Beach that had been planned for Saturday evening, July 21, have been cancelled due to the forecast of thunderstorms, the borough announced on Friday. The new date is Sept. 1.

The cancellation follows an earlier announcement that the Summer Fest also planned for July 21, had been cancelled by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce due to undisclosed “issues that arose” with what was to have been an “inaugural” event.

Still on for the week is the display of decorated surf boards downtown through Saturday, July 28, with visitors invited to vote for their favorites, at BookTowne, Bouquets to Remember and Merten’s Jewelers.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.