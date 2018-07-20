Brick man charged for false alarm at Monmouth courthouse

FREEHOLD – A 36-year-old Brick resident is being charged with pulling a wall alarm at the Monmouth County Superior Courthouse Friday morning, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced.

Michael Marsh, 36, of Brick, was charged with one count of second-degree False Public Alarm for pulling an alarm within the courthouse a little after 9:30 a.m. Friday. A joint investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office resulted in identifying and apprehending Mr. Marsh.

According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Marsh was in the building because of an unrelated criminal matter.

He is being housed at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold Township, awaiting his first court appearance.

“Law enforcement everywhere treats every one of these incidents as a potentially serious threat to the safety and well-being of our citizens. These false threats are not a game or joke, but a crime that will be aggressively pursued by this office,” said Mr. Gramiccioni said in a press release.

A 2016 amendment to a bill, spearheaded by the prosecuror with the assistance of former state Sen. Jennifer Beck and other state legislators, increased the crime of False Public Alarm to a second-degree offense if the false report involved a building necessary for public safety such as the Monmouth County Courthouse.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

