Becky Vail

Amy MacNeill
Becky Vail, of Winchester, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Robert and their two sons Griffin and Colby, ages 10 and 8. In addition, she is survived by Robert’s mother Doris Vail and Robert’s brother Richard and his wife Susan