Aid cut prompts Brick school budget rethink

BRICK TOWNSHIP —As the district tries to find ways to make up for more than $1.9 million in lost state aid, facility repairs could be on the chopping block.

According to Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab, traditionally facility upgrades have taken the brunt of budget cuts in the past.

“Typically what winds up taking a beating are facilities and our facilities can’t afford that,” she said.

According to the state, the drop in funding is mainly due to a decline in the school population.

“Particular to Brick, enrollment is down about 1,000 students or 10 percent of the student body since 2012,” Nicole Brossoie, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said in an email.

“With enrollment as a significant factor in the amount of state aid a district receives, the revisions to the formula in the appropriations act adjust for current enrollment and, therefore, resulted in a smaller state aid allocation.

“Up until the new budget, Brick’s funding had been based on prior enrollment numbers, giving it more funding than the formula dictates. The appropriations act outlines a rollback of funding to districts that meet this criteria.”

According to information released by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Office, the district will receive $34.14 million in state adjustment aid for the 2018-2019 school year, which amounts to $1.1 million less than the previous year.

