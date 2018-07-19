The Ragtimers return to play at Avon boardwalk

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Rain or shine, Fred Lehotay and The Ragtimers fill Avon’s Woodland Avenue Boardwalk with lively old time music. The Ragtimers keep the music of past generations alive by performing ragtime music from the 1920s. This year, the band is celebrating its 50th year performing together.

The Ragtimers perform every Friday at the Woodland Avenue Boardwalk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Performances will continue through Friday, Aug. 24. They are scheduled to perform on the boardwalk eight times this summer.

The band also performed during the Avon Historical Society’s Patriotic Celebration on Tuesday, July 3.

Mr. Lehotay said the performances in Avon are always fun for both the band and the audience.

“We have fun and the people look forward to hearing us … A lot of people like to dance to our music. It’s quite nice,” Mr. Lehotay said.

