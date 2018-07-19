Taxi stand ordinance amendments delayed again

MANASQUAN — The borough’s debate on taxi stands at the beachfront was prolonged Monday when council voted to table two amended ordinances on the matter. What started out as one ordinance amendment was split into two and ultimately tabled until the next meeting.

Ordinance No. 2263-18 amends the borough’s ordinance on taxi stands and establishes an active pickup and drop-off zone in front of Leggett’s Sand Bar and The Osprey Nightclub.

This proposes an active pickup and drop-off zone from the Osprey Nightclub on East Main Street to the front of Leggett’s Sand Bar on First Avenue. It would consist of nine active spaces, absorbing at least five current spots in which taxis have been permitted to stand and wait for customers. The zone is designed for use by car call services including Uber and Lyft.

In the new zone, however, vehicles would not be able to park for longer than five minutes to drop-off or pickup patrons.

The second ordinance tabled Monday was Ordinance No. 2264-18, which would eliminate taxi licensing fees effective Jan. 1, 2019.

“I think that part of the objection to the original [proposed amendment] was that the local taxi companies are licensed. They all have to pay a fee and for that fee, they should be able to expect some consideration,” said Mayor Edward Donovan.

