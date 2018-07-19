Planning board approves Grand Victorian upgrades

SPRING LAKE — Proposed improvements to the Grand Victorian Hotel have won approval by the borough planning board, following revisions to address concerns voiced by neighboring residents.

At the board’s July 11 meeting, Resolution No. 15-2018 received yes votes from all members except Councilman Robert Drasheff, the council’s liaison to the board, who abstained.

The application was made by the owners of the Grand Victorian Hotel, 1505 Ocean Ave. LLC, originally seeking a use variance to expand the restaurant, among other outdoor improvements to the seating area.

Elements removed from the original plan include additional outdoor seating in the dining area, an addition to the south of the building and balconies for the upper rooms.

Also eliminated was the proposed use of a stone area outdoors as a place patrons could consume drinks and food. Instead, it will be transformed into a lawn.

Planning board member Joseph Rizzo said the applicants had also agreed to enclose outdoor trash receptacles, crush glass inside the building before pickup to satisfy complaints about noise from bottles being disposed into outdoor recycling bins and more frequent trash pickups to eliminate odors in the area.

