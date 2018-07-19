Master gardeners visit Candide’s Garden

LAKE COMO — Mountain laurels, “no-mow” grass and red raspberries were just a few of the plants master gardeners admired during their visit to Candide’s Garden at a residence on 18th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Jon Gibbons, of Lake Como, is a master gardener, chair of the Environmental Commission and proprietor of Candide’s Garden. He took the crowd for a tour around his bountiful garden, pointing out and describing some of the over 400 different plant species.

One of the topics, the “no- mow” grass, Mr. Gibbons explained, is a drought-tolerant and insecticide-free plant that does not need to be mowed, which means no carbon dioxide is expelled into the air.