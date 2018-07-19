Doughboy statue to get a homecoming on July 27

BELMAR — The Belmar Historical Society [BHS] invites the public to a “coming home” party for the WWI Doughboy statue on Friday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

The monument is located at Doughboy Park between 7th and 8th avenues by the railroad tracks.

The Doughboy statue was vandalized in September of 2016 and the BHS, along with the Borough of Belmar, embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise the money to restore the statue. The statue was removed from its base in early May and is being restored by Seward Johnson Atelier of Hamilton.

The restoration project was made possible thanks to the generous donations of individuals, organizations and businesses, both local and from other towns. It was a remarkable outpouring of patriotism on the part of everyone who believes in preserving our history and who remain dedicated to honoring the men and women who fought for our country.

The base of the Doughboy monument honors 102 residents of Belmar who served in WWI and the BHS would like to not only invite the public, organizations and businesses who donated to the restoration, but especially any family members whose ancestors’ names appear on the monument.

The public is invited to help celebrate the homecoming of the historic WWI statue and watch as the Seward Johnson Atelier company re-installs the statue in its place of honor.

