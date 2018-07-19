Bradley Beach loses 2.68 percent in state school funding

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach School District will receive less in state funding for the 2018-2019 school year under a new school funding plan, losing 2.68 percent in state aid.

Bradley Beach Elementary School will receive $1,021,859 in state aid for this school year, compared to $1,050,018 received last year, according to an announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

Although that amounts to a reduction of $28,159, according to Superintendent Stephen Wisniewski, it will affect the school significantly due to previously budgeted expenses.

To address this loss of funding for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, the Bradley Beach Board of Education came up with a short-term quick fix.

With only a few valid options on the table, including withdrawing from the school’s maintenance reserve and reducing appropriations like programs and personnel, the board of education passed a resolution to request the commission grant approval to withdraw $71,700 from the state emergency reserve fund.

The emergency reserve fund is money allocated for schools that experience unforeseen loss in revenue. The district has $250,000 in the emergency reserve which has never been touched.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.