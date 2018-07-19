ABC lifts limits on Capriccio By The Sea

“The borough is happy with the overall results that allow most of the restrictions that the council voted on to remain in effect,” he said.

The decision overturns conditions put in place by the borough June 21 that barred outdoor service after 10 p.m.

As part of the ABC’s decision, outdoor music will still be shut off at 10 p.m. and the restaurant will have to hire two additional security guards for closing at 2 a.m. to escort patrons out of the restaurant.

Mr. Deiner also said the restaurant will have to install a music limiter for outdoor speakers when entertainment is playing to ensure the restaurant is in compliance with state and local statutes regarding noise levels.

