ABC lifts limits on Capriccio By The Sea

LAVALLETTE — Capriccio By The Sea will be able to keep its outdoor deck open until 1 a.m., with outdoor service to 12:30 a.m., a state agency ruled Thursday.
The ruling, issued July 19 by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC], overturned some of the restrictions the borough had placed on the restaurant, which is located at 2304 Grand Central Ave.
Reacting to the success of his establishment’s appeal, owner Ken Deiner said, “The state recognized the financial burden and that restrictions were too strong against a lo- cal business.”
Borough Administrator Robert Brice Thursday confirmed the ABC ruling, adding that conditions include any violations of the liquor license be heard within 48 hours by the ABC director.
“The borough is happy with the overall results that allow most of the restrictions that the council voted on to remain in effect,” he said.
The decision overturns conditions put in place by the borough June 21 that barred outdoor service after 10 p.m.
As part of the ABC’s decision, outdoor music will still be shut off at 10 p.m. and the restaurant will have to hire two additional security guards for closing at 2 a.m. to escort patrons out of the restaurant.
Mr. Deiner also said the restaurant will have to install a music limiter for outdoor speakers when entertainment is playing to ensure the restaurant is in compliance with state and local statutes regarding noise levels.
