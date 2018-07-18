Mantoloking Bridge reopens after gate repairs

MANTOLOKING — The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office announced the Mantoloking Bridge has reopened to traffic after repairs to a gate that was stuck in the open position.

One of eight gates on the bridge, which connects Mantoloking to Brick Township, remained open for three hours Wednesday afternoon, with local law enforcement diverting traffic on Route 35. An alert was sent out by the sheriff’s office at 12:59 p.m. via Nixle.

According to Michael Reina, bridge supervisor at the Ocean County Bridge Department, one of the eight gates on the bridge had remained stuck in the open position.

“You are going to get mechanical failure due to salt water, due to burnt our switches high winds, moving gates, there are a plethora of things that go wrong … especially when there is high winds like we saw last night with heavy rain,” he said, adding that crews were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.

According to Mantoloking Chief of Police Stacy Ferris, while the bridge was not operational traffic was being rerouted to either north or south bound lanes on Route 35.