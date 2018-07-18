State aid increase confirmed for Wall school district

WALL TOWNSHIP – Gov. Phil Murphy’s first state budget increases state aid to public schools in New Jersey by nearly $400 million this year.

The breakdown released by the state on July 13 contained good news for the Wall Township School District, confirming an anticipated increase of $314,772.

According to school board president Robin Zawodniak, the district had been alerted to the likelihood of the 8.47 percent increase following the governor’s budget address in February. As a result, she said, Wall’s $74.2 million school budget for 2018-2019 was developed using that aid figure.

The increases to nearly 400 school districts stem from the budget agreement between the governor and legislative Democrats, which provided an additional $8.5 billion total in state funds for school aid

