Robert A. Riley, 77, of Brick, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Born in Orange to the late Albert and Teresa Riley, née McCarthy, he grew up in Maplewood, moved to Point Pleasant in 1976, and lived in Brick for the last four years.

Bob worked as a self-employed printing press mechanic