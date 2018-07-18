Mary Rita Devine

Mary Rita Devine, 76, of Tequesta, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 15, 2018, after a long illness.

Known as Rita to her family and close friends, she was born in Jersey City, to Rita and William Devine. The Devine family lived in Flushing, New York, and spent summers in Spring Lake