Exit from county library system may be on November ballot

SEA GIRT — The borough council is considering a November referendum on whether the Sea Girt Library should leave the Monmouth County Library System [MCLS].

The council plans to vote Aug. 8 on a resolution that would add the question to the November ballot in Sea Girt.

At the council’s July 11 meeting, Councilwoman Anne Morris and Sea Girt Librarian Lisa Luke presented the case for leaving the county system, a move that would require two year’s notice to the MCLS.

“Once the two-year notice has been met, [in 2021], Sea Girt will no longer be paying a tax to MCL, but will levy their own town library tax,” Ms. Morris said.

Sea Girt is one of 40 municipalities that pay to be part of the MCLS. The borough’s 2017 payment of $411,235 — an average of $330 per household — was the second highest in the county.

