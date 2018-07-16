Inlet Celebration postponed to Wednesday, July 18

MANASQUAN — The borough’s annual Inlet Celebration, originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 17, has been postponed to Wednesday, July 18.

According to the Manasquan Borough website, the postponement is due to “the potential severe storms predicted for [Tuesday].” It will still be held on Wednesday at the same time, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature food, live music, crafters, a car show, children’s games and some new attractions, including a rock climbing wall.

The popular event, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m., is sponsored by the Manasquan Elks Lodge and presented by the Manasquan Tourism Commission.

The celebration started in 2006 as a boat parade and has grown more elaborate each year.

“It’s a really great community, local family community event and each year, the participation seems to grow,” said Lynn Sauer of the tourism commission.

The big new attraction this year will be a nearly 30-foot rock climbing wall, provided by the New Jersey Army National Guard, according to Sgt. Shawn Lowrie, who said the Guard will also provide an inflatable football toss for participants to throw a football at an inflatable target.

Sgt. Lowrie said the New Jersey Army National Guard often offers rock climbing walls and inflatables for community events.

“That’s one of our assets we can provide for community events,” he said, adding that members of the Guard will attend to answer questions about “what we do.”

Face painting at the event is so popular with children that the staff for it will be expanded this year, said Ms. Sauer.

