2000-plus turn out for the Belmar Five Mile Run

BELMAR — Thousands took to the streets on a sunny, warm day for the 42nd Annual Belmar Five Mile Run on Saturday, July 14. Children participated in a run the evening prior on Friday, July 13.

At the starting line at Second and Ocean avenues, more than 2,000 runners lined up for this annual race. The morning started with the National Anthem performed by Jade Glab, Miss Monmouth County, followed by a welcome from Belmar Mayor Brian Magovern.

“It’s a great event, it’s a lot of fun watching the runners in the very beginning,” said Jade, 18, of Belmar.

For overall participants, the first place male winner was Jake Shoemaker, 27, of Harvey Cedars, with a clock time of 25:14.4. The first place female winner was Nicolette Mateescu, 24, of Kendall Park, with a clock time of 28:25:8.

In the Wheelchair division, the first place male winner was William Fountain, 71, of Farmingdale, with a clock time of 22:55:2. The first place female winner was Chelsea Crytzer, 27, of Parsippany, with a clock time of 27:04.0.

According to Mary O’Brien, race committee member and Manasquan resident, about $20,000 are raised at the Belmar Five each year. Proceeds will benefit the Goodwill House Company and several other local volunteer groups.

“It’s a perfect day for the race,” she said.

According to Philip Hinck, race director, some of these smaller donations benefit the Belmar Junior Lifeguards, Friends of Belmar Harbor, St. Rose Cross County, Belmar Elementary School and local running clubs.

