Quaker Friendly Fair features treasures and treats for sale

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kitchenware, antiques, toys and more were up for sale at the 62nd Annual Manasquan Quaker Friendly Fair on Saturday. So were home baked goods including brownies, pies and cookies.

According to volunteer Eleanor Novek, proceeds benefit the Manasquan Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, also known as Quakers. Upkeep of the meeting house, including painting and lawn maintenance are among the costs covered.

“It’s a gathering together of people, of volunteers and of people who come from the area who come here every year,” said Chad Dell, volunteer. “I see people who have been coming here for 10, 15, 20 years and they love it. It’s a fun event.”

Most items for sale were under $10, with the exception of some items at the Blue Elephant table for antique items, and at the Electronic Elephant table for electronic devices. All items at the sale were donated by volunteers and community members.

Kathy Heim, a volunteer at the Blue Elephant table, said the sale went very well. She added that two items stood out to her in particular, a white and blue antique clock as well as an antique sewing machine.

The most popular items for sale at the Blue Elephant table were sets of china, she said.

Four bands performed during the sale: Singin’ For Supper; Dune Grass; Church Street Revival; and Tabernacle Turnpike — all of which play at the event each year. They were also able to enjoy and more.

