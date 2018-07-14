Car crashes into restaurant on Route 88

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two pedestrians were injured following a car crash into Lo’s Garden Chinese Restaurant on Friday night, July 13.

The driver of the 2014 Mazda 6 was Emil Medina, 36, of Point Pleasant, who did not sustain any injuries. The two injured pedestrians were Binxin Zhang, 24, of Brick, who received cuts and leg pains from the accident, and Min Lin, also 24, of Brick, whose left leg was broken from the accident.

Both pedestrians were standing inside the restaurant when the crash occurred and were thrown into the kitchen area.

According to a press release from police officials, the vehicle was in the parking lot and attempted to back out of the parking space, when the driver lost control of his vehicle and drove into the restaurant. Ptl. Scott Dierking of the Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to investigate the accident, the release continues.

Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services and MONOC Paramedics responded to the scene to transport the employees to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, the release states, after they suffered serious injuries.

Additional services came from the Laurelton Fire Company for assistance, and from the Brick Township Building Department to check on the building, which was deemed safe after the inspection.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, “but it appears the driver may have

mistakenly put his vehicle into drive instead of reverse,” the release states, adding that alcohol, drugs and cell phone use do not appear to be factors of the crash.

