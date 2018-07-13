Youngsters enjoy their Best Day at the Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — More than 300 people filled the beach at Beacon Lane on Saturday, July 7, when the Best Day Foundation, which serves people ages 4 to 24 who have a range of special needs, came to help participants experience the exhilaration of surfing and have their Best Day at the Beach.

There were over 200 volunteers helping 45 individuals with special needs get into the water and ride the waves. Energy infused the beach as the children were cheered on by volunteers and their families.

Lake and Alexis Downham, co-chairs for the New Jersey Chapter of Best Day Foundation, manned the tents making sure everyone had what they needed.

Mr. Downham said every camp is a great time and he enjoys what Best Day does for these children.

“We challenge the ideas of what’s possible and the fears,” he said. “We get the community around us, with all these people who are capable, strong watermen and get them to come together and take these children surfing.”

