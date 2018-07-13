Move away from PARCC wins local praise

Local school officials this week welcomed Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the state will begin transitioning from the current model for student assessment testing, which has been widely criticized by parents and educators.

The first steps in a phased move away from the controversial Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers [PARCC] were announced by the governor in a press conference on July 1o.

“The Governor’s Office has been telegraphing these changes since he took office, so they are not a surprise to school leaders,” Point Pleas- ant Beach Superintendent William T. Smith said in an email Wednesday.