Move away from PARCC wins local praise

Local school officials this week welcomed Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the state will begin transitioning from the current model for student assessment testing, which has been widely criticized by parents and educators.
The first steps in a phased move away from the controversial Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers [PARCC] were announced by the governor in a press conference on July 1o.
“The Governor’s Office has been telegraphing these changes since he took office, so they are not a surprise to school leaders,” Point Pleas- ant Beach Superintendent William T. Smith said in an email Wednesday.
“To his credit, the new commissioner held a listening tour with educators throughout New Jersey over the past few months. I attended one of those sessions … and it is clear that the suggestions made by many educators in the room were heard and acted upon … at least in this first step of his initiative.”
The transition will be made in phases, the first of which included significant time spent meeting with stakeholders across the state.
“By making the transition in phases, we can ensure a smooth implementation in schools across the state and maintain compliance with current state and federal requirements,” Gov. Murphy said.
