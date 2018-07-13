Loughran Point work to begin this month

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Upgrades to the storm-battered Loughran Point on Inlet Drive are expected to begin on July 30.

According to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, a meeting was held with the project contractor this week to lay out a timetable and expectations for the improvements to the park that is situated along the Manasquan River Inlet.

“We went out to bid on Loughran Point, and awarded the contract in June. We had a preconstruction meeting this week with the contractor, and expect they will start right away on the improvements,” said Ms. Riehl.

Mayor Stephen Reid expressed his approval at seeing the wheels start to turn on the long-delayed project.

“I’m really excited about it, the members of council are really excited about it and the whole town should be excited about what’s going on at Loughran Point Park,” Mayor Reid said.

The mayor said that while the start date was initially planned to be sooner, he believes the finished project will be worth the wait.

“We’re a little bit behind schedule, but that’s just the way things are sometimes and I think when it’s all said and done it’s going to be a really beautiful park where everyone can go and enjoy it,” he said.

“Ever since Sandy that area was basically destroyed and we’re going to bring it back to life.”

Bird Construction of Bayville was awarded the bid for the improvements to Loughran Point in the amount of $459,134 at the June 19 borough council meeting.

According to Councilman Thomas Toohey the project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

He noted that as a waterfront community, the borough has a vested interest in maintaining the condition of the waterfront.

Mayor Reid noted the hard work Councilman Toohey has put into the project, reaching out to multiple commissions to ensure the project went well.

The Shade Tree Commission reviewed a planting plan for Loughran Point as well, according to Councilman Thomas Vogel.

Plans for the project include the installation of a playground, two swings, a gazebo and refurbishing the memorial to fishermen lost at sea.

