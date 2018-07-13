‘Let’s Eat’ helps feed hungry kids during summer break

POINT PLEASANT — Once school is dismissed for the summer, access to free, nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch for many children is also over until school resumes in September.

To ensure no child in the borough community experiences hunger during the summer hiatus, a group of local residents is teaming with a local food pantry.

“We want the kids to be eating all summer, to not feel like they have to wait for a certain meal and make sure that when they are eating that they are eating something they would like,” said Katie Roach, founder of Panthers Let’s Eat.

According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, approximately 22.1 million children and teens receive free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

However, only about 3.8 million participate in summer meal programs.

Ms. Roach and a friend joined together to ensure no school age child in the borough has to skip meals this summer season.

