New Jersey Sandcastle Contest returns July 18

BELMAR – The New Jersey Sandcastle Contest will be returning to the Belmar beachfront for another day of competition.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun in the sun at the Eighteenth Avenue beach on Wednesday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a rain date on Thursday, July 19.

Hosted by the Belmar Tourism Commission and D’Jais, this is the 32nd year for the annual contest.

The free competition is open to all ages and there are seven categories for which prizes will be awarded.

They are: age 7 and under, age 8 to 11, age 12 to 15, age 16 and up, camps and recreation, families and classic sandcastle. Participants can compete solo or as a team.

First, second and third- place will be awarded in each category plus an overall Best on Beach award.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.