Council will hold July 24 hearing on plastic bag ban

BRADLEY BEACH — An ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags in retail establishments in 2019 was introduced at Tuesday’s borough council meeting.

The proposed ban, which is scheduled for a July 24 public hearing and possible enactment, follows discussions with 10 local businesses by the Bradley Beach Environmental Commission, according to Councilman John Weber.

The ban would not apply to plastic bags used to wrap newspapers, dry cleaning or to dispose of refuse.

“We took our time, we really thought about it, and we’re doing what’s right for Bradley Beach,” said Mr. Weber.