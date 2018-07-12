Council hears feedback over new beach wedding ban

SPRING LAKE — The wedding and special event ban on Spring Lake beaches, boardwalks and gazebos to take effect Nov. 1, dominated discussion at the Tuesday night council meeting.

Several residents spoke out against Ordinance No. 2018-005 amending and supplementing Chapter 114, Beaches and Pools, which was passed by all council members present at the June 26 meeting.

Others, however, voiced support of it on Tuesday night.

“The ordinance that you passed, first off I think it’s unnecessary, secondly, it’s so full of holes, I don’t know how it got passed this foggy,” said Harry Zarb, of Third Avenue. “I don’t see how the problem got to the levels that you folks thought you had to say no weddings at all, no gatherings at all. It just doesn’t make sense.”

“I think just it was the opinion of the council … it was untenable,” said Mayor Jennifer Naughton. “We didn’t want it on the boardwalk and we didn’t want it on the beach.”

Mr. Zarb asked mayor and council if there was any possibility that they would review the ordinance, to which Mayor Naughton responded, “We just passed it. We had … an introduction and then an open public hearing two weeks later, then open discussion about it. I can’t imagine that we’re going to go back now, a week later, two weeks later, and change it.”

She added that this does not mean the borough does not reconsider its decisions, such as its pilot for the dog beach.

Councilman David Frost, who was absent from the meeting when the amendment passed unanimously by members present, said he would be open to discussing a permitting process for the fall and off season rather than an outright ban. He said he was more concerned with gatherings and weddings at gazebos and the boardwalk.

