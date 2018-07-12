42nd Annual Belmar Five Mile Run to be held Saturday

BELMAR — The 42nd Annual Belmar Five Mile Run will be held on the streets of the borough on Saturday, July 14, following a children’s race the night before.

The not-for-profit-event primarily benefits the Goodwill Hose Fire Company No. 1, in Belmar, but also benefits other local charities.

“The main beneficiary is the fire company, but we also make small donations to the nonprofit groups that partner with us and come out and help at the race,” race Director Philip Hinck said.

“This year some of the groups include the Belmar Junior Lifeguards, Friends of Belmar Harbor, St. Rose Cross County, Belmar Elementary School and local running clubs,” he said.

Mr. Hinck said people should come out for the Belmar 5 since it does benefit many good causes, especially the fire company which is all volunteer, along with this being a “beautiful course.”

According to race organizers, the Belmar Five is the second event of the Jersey Shore Golden Grand Prix, which is sponsored by McLoone’s. These series of races offer awards and prize money for overall winners along with recognition to runners of all events in the series.

The other races in the Jersey Shore Golden Grand Prix are the Spring Lake 5, the Asbury Park Sheehan Classic 5K, held on Aug. 11, and the Pier House 5K, held on Labor Day in Long Branch, the release said.

