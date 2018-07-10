Colleen R. Grady

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
40 views

Colleen R. Grady, née Seelen, 78, of Manasquan, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Chestnut Hill College. Colleen lived in Spring Lake until moving to Manasquan in 1968. As a resident of Manasquan, she was a member of St